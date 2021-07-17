Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A new trailer has dropped for an upcoming psychological thriller guaranteed to disturb.

In “John and the Hole”, Charlie Shotwell plays the titular John, a 13-year-old boy who imprisons his parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and his sister (Taissa Farmiga) in a deep pit so he can experience independence from his family.

“A desperate game of survival unfolds after 13-year-old John traps his family in a hole in the ground in this unsettling psychological thriller,” states the film’s synopsis.

RELATED: Paris Jackson Was ‘Horrified’ By Her ‘Cruel’ And ‘Evil’ ‘American Horror Stories’ Character

“John and the Hole” premieres in theatres and on demand on Aug. 6 .