Cut, print… moving on!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has officially and finally wrapped production on his long-delayed passion project, “Black Adam”.

The next instalment in DC Comics’ “Shazam” movie franchise, the film centres on the comic’s canonical antihero and villain, Black Adam. Johnson has been angling to play Black Adam since at least as far back as 2007. He officially landed the role in 2014 but the character was kept out of the first two “Shazam” movies and was instead slated to have his own standalone film. That film was in development for several years before COVID-19 delayed production. “Black Adam” finally began shooting in April 2021. Johnson has kept fans apprised of the shoot’s progression on social media.

To celebrate the end of production, Johnson posted a video on Instagram of himself on the set of “Black Adam” thanking the cast and crew for their work and sharing what this movie has meant to him.

“I can’t thank you enough from the bottom of my heart for this experience,” Johnson said. “This has been once in a lifetime for me…. Black Adam, it’s a career-definer for me.”

Johnson was just as grateful and ebullient in the caption of his post. “Honoured and proud to say that’s an official wrap on BLACK ADAM,” he wrote. “It has been my true honour to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life.”

He added, “This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labour and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career.”

Johnson recently teased his followers with a first look at Black Adam’s superhero suit.

“Black Adam” is currently slated to be released July 29, 2022.