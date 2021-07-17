Luke Bryan has a traditional birthday dance which his wife Caroline has shared for the entire world to see.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, the country star can be seen celebrating his 45th birthday by dancing on his tour bus to the 1994 track “It’s Your Birthday” by the rapper Luke. It’s unclear whether the song was chosen because Bryan and the rapper share the same first name.

“Family tradition birthday song,” Caroline wrote in her caption. “Happy 45th Love Bug! You make everyday an adventure and the love you give to everyone is absolute perfection. We love you to the moon and back!”

Caroline also shared video of Bryan dancing to “It’s Your Birthday” on Bryan’s 44th birthday in 2020, proving that this really does seem to be something the family does annually. It’s unclear, however, how far the tradition goes back.

For his part, Bryan reportedly played the song on Caroline’s birthday in 2020.

Bryan isn’t letting his birthday slow down his work life. He’s currently on his 2021 Proud to Be Right Here Tour which primarily consists of shows originally scheduled for 2020 that had to be postponed because of Covid-19.

Bryan is performing in Bristow, Virginia on Saturday night and will head to Holmdel, New Jersey on Sunday for another show.