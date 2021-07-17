Filming for the hotly anticipated second season of the Netflix hit series “Bridgerton” has shut down indefinitely after two individuals involved in the project tested positive for Covid-19 within a matter of days of each other.

Currently being shot in the U.K., “Bridgerton” halted production for one day on Thursday after a crew member tested positive for the virus. A second person tested positive just a day after filming resumed, leading Netflix to bring production to an indefinite standstill. Deadline was first to break the news, which was later confirmed by EW.

RELATED: Phoebe Dynevor Reveals How ‘Bridgerton’ Will Be ‘Definitely Different’ After Exit Of Regé-Jean Page

Netflix is not commenting on whether it was a crew or cast member that tested positive. The individual is said to be quarantining.

Meanwhile, producers at Shondaland, the production company behind the series, are scrambling to figure out how and when filming might resume.

The news comes as the Delta variant of Covid-19 surges in the U.K. Nearly 52,000 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, the largest number of people to test positive for the virus in a single day in the U.K. since January of this year.

RELATED: Adjoa Andoh Explains Why Season 2 Of ‘Bridgerton’ Doesn’t Need Regé-Jean Page

The second season of “Bridgerton”, adapted from the romance novels by Julia Quinn, will largely focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for a wife.

The show, Netflix’s most-viewed series ever, just landed 12 Emmy nominations this week, with Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Regé-Jean Page among them.