Lili Reinhart is calling out a disparaging comment made about her on TikTok.

The “Riverdale” actress, 24, responded to a TikToker who claimed she has a “no eye contact” rule when she’s on set.

The TikTok user in question began her video by discussing a rumour that Kylie Jenner has a “no eye contact” rule with some of her employees.

“As someone who worked on film sets, this [rule] is true for any celebrity,” the user says in their video. “You’re not allowed to look at them. I’m not going to name names — but one of them rhymes with Billy Beinhart.”

Clearly a dig at Reinhart, the video prompted the actress to post the TikTok on her Instagram story, insisting that the allegation is false. “Not sure what you think you’re gaining by spreading false information,” Reinhart wrote. “Check yourself,” she added.

Reinhart followed up in a subsequent Instagram story, commenting, “You all know by now that I have to stand up for myself when I see shit like that. Can’t stand it.”