Willow Smith has said goodbye to the hair she used to whip back and forth.

The singer and scion of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, 20, had her head buzzed while performing her breakout 2010 song “Whip My Hair” during her recent Facebook concert, “Willow in Concert: lately I feel everything.”

willow smith shaving her head while singing whip my hairpic.twitter.com/5jiwfbol5p — best of willow smith (@willowsfiles) July 17, 2021

“This is such a special moment for me,” Smith wrote on Facebook alongside video of her concert. “Celebrating the release of my album with Travis Barker + Avril Lavigne. Thank you for coming on this journey with me.”

Smith just released her new album “lately i feel EVERYTHING” which features collabs with both Barker and Lavigne.

RELATED: Willow Smith Says She Felt ‘A Lot Of Pressure’ To ‘Do Right By My Parents’

Though definitely attention-grabbing, Smith has shaved her head while performing “Whip My Hair” before all the way back in 2012 on her Whip My Hair tour. Smith’s dad Will Smith commented on that hairstyle switch-up in 2017, saying, “We came downstairs and she had shaved her head bald.” He continued, “She shaved her head bald in the middle of her Whip My Hair tour. I was like, “Oh, s–t.”

RELATED: Willow Smith Dismisses The Hate She Gets From Older Rock Fans: ‘Black People Created Rock Music’

Smith has also inspired her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, to opt for a closely cropped look.

“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go,” Jada captioned a photo of her with Willow on Instagram, both rocking a buzzcut. “[M]y 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed.”

You can watch Smith’s full concert, below.