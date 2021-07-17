Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spears will perform 32 shows at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February 2019.

Britney Spears is calling out her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, her father Jamie and her online critics in a new Instagram post.

The singer, 39, posted a meme on Instagram on Saturday which read, “Take me as I am or kiss my a** and eat s*** and step on legos.”

In the post’s caption, Spears hit out at her sister for performing remixes of her songs, her father for micromanaging her life during the 13-year-long conservatorship, and Instagram commenters who have criticized the videos she often posts showing her dancing in her home to various popular songs.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think […] I’ve done that for the past 13 years,” the caption on Spears’ Instagram read. “I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand.”

Spears’ caption added that she “ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time” while performing in Vegas. “I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f***ing spa,” she exclaimed, implying her father restricted her from going to the spa during her Vegas residency.

Spears also went after those who have criticized her physical appearance in her Instagram videos. “[N]o I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit”, the caption read, ending with three exclamation points.

It’s unclear whether Spears declaring “I quit” signals that she is definitely quitting the music industry going forward or whether she’s referring to why she decided not to do a second residency in Vegas back in 2019.

Turning her sights on her sister, Jamie Lynn, 30, who has come under intense scrutiny from #FreeBritney activists in recent weeks and months for her perceived lack of support for Spears, the singer’s post read, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!”

Jamie Lynn performed a tribute to Britney back in 2017 when she received the Icon Award at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

The caption continued, “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!!”

Spears again shared that she wasn’t a fan of the recent documentaries about her life. “I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past,” her post stated. “I’m way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!”

She continued, “As I said … hope is all I have right now … you’re lucky I post anything at all … if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me !!!” She finished her post by writing, “Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f***ing book.”