Mark Hoppus has given fans an update on his cancer battle.

The Blink-182 bassist and co-lead vocalist, 49, spoke about his current health status while taking questions on Twitch earlier this week, revealing that his cancer is stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body,” he said. “I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4-A.”

Responding to another question, Hoppus added, “My cancer’s not bone-related, it’s blood-related. My blood’s trying to kill me.”

Hoppus first revealed his cancer diagnosis in June and says he was diagnosed in April.

The rocker is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment which he says “absolutely sucks.”

“The side effect of the chemotherapy is you get something called ‘chemo brain’…I forget people’s names, song titles, anything,” Hoppus said. “People will be talking to me, and then five minutes later I’ll ask them a question and they’re like, I just told you that five minutes ago.”

“Ideally, I go in tomorrow and they say, ‘Congratulations, your chemotherapy has worked and you’re all done and you’ll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life,'” he added. “If they say, ‘Well, it’s really not working like we hoped,’ then I’ll have to go in [and] talk about other options.”

Hoppus has been getting support from his mom, a 3-time cancer survivor herself, during his health battle. Responding to a fan who asked whether she had given him “any words of encouragement”, Hoppus said, “Yes. Oddly enough, we have the exact form of cancer. And she beat it, so I’ve been able to talk to her and bond with her quite a bit.”

On Friday, Hoppus provided another update, tweeting that he went in for chemotherapy on Wednesday and, as of yesterday, was starting to feel better despite a rough go of it after the treatment.

“Had chemo on Wednesday and felt like hot garbage and haven’t really slept since,” Hoppus wrote. “But this morning, this minute right now, I feel okay. I’ll take it.”