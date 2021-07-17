An actor who guest-starred on hit shows such as “Power”, “The Americans”, “Law & Order: SVU” and “Boardwalk Empire” has been charged with murder.

Isaiah Stokes, 41, was indicted by a grand jury in New York on Friday for allegedly murdering 37-year-old Tyrone Jones in the New York burough of Queens in February.

RELATED: 50 Cent Wants The Emmys To Kiss ‘My Black A**’ After Snubbing ‘Power’ Once Again

A statement released by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz confirmed the news. “The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Katz said in the statement. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

In total, Stokes has been indicted on three charges: murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

RELATED: Ghost Is Out For Revenge In New Trailer For Final Season Of ‘Power’

The D.A.’s office says video surveillance footage places Stokes at the scene of Jones’ murder on February 7, showing Stokes exiting a vehicle and approaching another car. The indictment alleges he fired 11 gunshots into the car, killing Jones.

If convicted, Stokes faces 25 years-to-life in prison.