Adele made a rare appearance courtside at an NBA game.

On Saturday night, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer took in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to Just Jared, Adele sat next to Rich Paul, LeBron James’ agent.

From her courtside vantage, Adele was perfectly positioned to watch the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk an alley-oop from Jrue Holiday, putting the Bucks ahead with a three-point lead with just seconds left in the fourt quarter.

Milwaukee wound up winning 123-119, giving the team a 3-2 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, Adele’s reaction to the dunk captured fans’ fancy, so much that it quickly became a Twitter meme:

Is that Adele screaming “Hello from the other side”?! 😂. https://t.co/stzyok9zjh — Dr. Dibbz (@6ft3Dr_) July 18, 2021

Adele into it 🔥🔥😭 https://t.co/wNF6tPQTyK — DAN FLASHES ⚡️ (@DeadRonn) July 18, 2021

Hang it in the Louvre https://t.co/baoL9QMgnH — Ashton Jeanlewis (@fb_playbook) July 18, 2021