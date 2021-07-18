It’s no secret that social media is bursting with disinformation, as users — usually anonymous while hiding behind handles — spread easily disproven lies about everything from the COVID-19 vaccines to election fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

Idris Elba has apparently had it, and is calling upon the social media firms to verify all their users.

“People in the public eye get verified on social media, (symbolised by a blue tick), the process of verification requires them to prove their IDENTITY, so everyone knows WHO is speaking,” he wrote.

“SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES SHOULD MAKE THIS MANDATORY FOR ALL USERS,” Elba continued.

“Currently, social media is like boarding a plane and not having to show I.D. THAT would never happen,” he added.

“If cowards are being supported by a veil of privacy and secrecy, then social media is not a safe space. It is an aeroplane that allows travellers to wear balaclavas,” he concluded. “If cowards want to spout racial rhetoric then say it with your name, not your username.”