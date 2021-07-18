Production on the sequel to “Aquaman” has already begun, but promises to ramp up into high gear now that star Jason Momoa as arrived in England, where the movie is being filmed.

“I am finally in England,” Momoa shared in video he posted to Instagram on Sunday. “It is sunny out. It’s amazing, and I’m going to start ‘Aquaman 2’ tomorrow.”

Pointing to his long brown hair, Momoa indicated he’s about to get a dye job in order to achieve Aquaman’s signature blonde highlights.

“This is the last day of the brown,” he said of his hair. “I’m going to be a blond. Supposedly they have more fun. I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out.”

Three weeks ago, director James Wan shared a photo from the set of “Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom” on the first day of production.

“Day one,” he wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #Aquaman2.