It’s official: Jameela Jamil is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Saturday, the “Good Place” star shared a video on Twitter that confirmed previous reports that she’d joined the cast of upcoming Disney+ series “She-Hulk”.

“I can’t believe I get to say this but…” reads a caption on a black background as the opening riff of Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” plays.

Cut to Jamil rehearsing a fight scene, throwing faux punches and kicks as she spars with a stunt actor.

Then, another caption on the screen, reading, “Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022.” She added the hashtags #SheHulk and #AnythingIsPossibleKids.

“GAH! I’ve peaked in silliness. I’m so excited,” she wrote in the tweet.

Last month, Variety reported that Jamil was joining the cast of the upcoming series, which stars Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”).

“The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however, when she hulks out Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control,” noted Variety, also reporting that Jamil will play Titania, “a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of She-Hulk.”

In addition to Maslany and Jamil, the “She-Hulk” cast also includes Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tim Roth, with Mark Ruffalo set to reprise his “Avengers” role of Bruce Banner.