Kristen Bell is celebrating her 41st birthday on Sunday, and her husband Dax Shepard did not let the occasion go unnoticed.

Shepard took to Instagram to share a photo of Bell sporting a cowboy hat, jeans and a pair of weathered black boots, sitting on a box in front of a stone-encased fireplace.

“Happy Birthday Cowgirl,” Shepard wrote in the caption.

“Your beauty is only surpassed by your heart and buns. Here’s wishing you another 100 years in the saddle. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kristenanniebell,” he added.

Back in January, Shepard marked his 46th birthday, and Bell offered a sweet birthday message to him.

In her post, Bell honoured “my very favourite human on earth,” and looked forward to the opportunity to “spoil him till he rots.”