“Space Jam: A New Legacy” made its debut on Friday, dropping in theatres and simultaneously on HBO Max.

The reviews are in, and they are by and large terrible.

Empire, for example, described the movie as “a mess of celebrity and corporate cameos that fails to capture the weird spirit of the ’90s original,” while the Los Angeles Times dismissed the “Space Jam” sequel as “a big, empty declaration of corporate dominance.”

Critics also singled out the performance of NBA legend LeBron James, described by The Guardian as “stilted,” and by the New York Post as “cardboard.”

Despite the negativity thrown at the film, the film exceeded expectations at the box office; while the movie was estimated to earn $20 million, reported CNN Business, it wound up raking in $31.6 million.

James took the opportunity to dismiss the bad reviews. “Hi Haters!” he wrote in a retweet of a news story about how “Space Jam: A New Legacy” topped “Black Widow” in ticket sales.