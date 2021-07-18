Shailene Woodley is talking about unrealistic sex scenes in movies.

The 29-year-old actress admitted that she prefers “realism over modesty” during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve never felt uncomfortable doing intimate scenes because I’m very vocal,” said the “Endings Beginnings” star.

“I always sit down and talk with the director, the other actor. We always have conversations of, ‘How are you planning on shooting it? Is nudity necessary? Is it going to distract from the scene, add to the scene?’ We know exactly what the boundaries are. And I’ve never been in a situation where those things haven’t been honoured.”

Woodley’s next on-screen appearance will be in Netflix’s new romantic drama, “Last Letter from Your Lover.”

Discussing how sex scenes can sometimes be portrayed unrealistically, she continued, “Oftentimes in movies, you see two people having sex and the woman has her bra on, and in real life, I don’t think I ever did that, sex with a bra — or very, very rarely.”

Aaron Rodgers confirmed he and Woodley had become engaged back in August 2020.

Rodgers revealed the news during his acceptance speech after winning the Most Valuable Player award during the 2020 NFL Honours.