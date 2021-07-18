Pilar Bardem has sadly passed away at age 82.

The Spanish actress was mother to Oscar winner Javier Bardem and mother-in-law to Penelope Cruz.

Javier and his siblings, Carlos and Monica, confirmed the news in a heartfelt social media statement.

“We want to share the news that Pilar Bardem, our mother, our example, has passed away. She left in peace, without suffering and surrounded by the love of her family,” they shared.

The trio later thanked fans for their support during this difficult time.

Despedimos a mi madre con el corazón lleno de amor. Con ternura y una sonrisa en la boca. Y con el alma rebosando gratitud por los miles y miles de mensajes de cariño, respeto y admiración por Pilar Bardem.

Gracias por esta ola de amor.

Carlos, Mónica y Javier. pic.twitter.com/bRZUbUGyPO — Carlos Bardem Oficial (@carlosbardem) July 18, 2021

“We bid farewell to my mother with a heart full of love. With tenderness and a smile on the mouth. And with the soul overflowing with gratitude for the thousands and thousands of messages of affection, respect and admiration for Pilar Bardem. Thank you for this wave of love,” they said.

Back in 1995, Pilar won a prestigious Goya award for best supporting actress thanks to her role in “Nobody Will Speak of US When We’re Dead”.