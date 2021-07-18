Colin Farrell is explaining why he chose to wear a fat suit rather than gaining weight for his role in “The Batman”.

The Irish actor stars as Penguin in the upcoming action flick.

In a new interview with Collider, the 45-year-old star spoke about his transformation into the notorious supervillain.

Commending “The Batman” makeup artist, Mike Marino, he said, “He’s an absolute and veritable genius. And that word gets thrown out a lot, but he is a drawing, sculpting, shaping genius. And he created this visage for the Penguin.”

Recalling how he previously suffered from some minor health problems as a result of putting on weight for his role in “The North Water”, he continued, “I mean he and Matt [Reeves, director] talked about what physically the character stature would be, and I had been quite big for ‘The North Water’ and I didn’t want to naturally go big again cause I had a few little health things as a result of ‘The North Water’ and I was just like, f***, this acting thing ain’t this important.”

“I know the top actors that go up and down, and God bless them, I wish them good health. But for me, I think ‘The North Water’ is the last time I’ll go up that much. So, we decided on a fat suit.”

Farrell also revealed that his character doesn’t have a huge amount of screen time in the film, which is set for release in March 2022.

“I’m only in it for five or six scenes, so I can’t wait to see the film because it won’t be ruined by my presence. Really, it’s a freebie to me,” he added. “I’ll get a little bit uncomfortable for the f***ing nine minutes I have, and then the rest of it, I cannot wait to see how he [Reeves] brought this world to life.”