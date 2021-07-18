Morgan Neville is revealing why Asia Argento, the girlfriend of the late Anthony Bourdain, wasn’t interviewed for a new documentary about the celebrity chef’s life.

The couple, who had a complicated romance, first met while Bourdain was filming a season eight-episode of “Parts Unknown” set in Argento’s hometown of Rome back in 2016.

Speaking to IndieWire about his decision not to interview Argento for “Roadrunner” Neville explained, “We’d been editing for a long time and part of it is that once you start getting into the revelations that came out after he died — that he was supporting lawsuits, things like that — once you start to crack the door open on that, it just becomes insanely complicated.”

The director continued, “There were so many things in their story that the moment you crack it open…believe me, early on in the editing, I started getting into more of that, and when I’d show it to people, all I would get is 10 more questions. It just made the film spiral.”

Argento was among the first women in the movie business to publicly speak out against Harvey Weinstein

The Italian actress recently posted an Instagram in homage to her late boyfriend.

“Celebrating the most extraordinary man I have ever met. Missing you every day. Cherishing each moment we shared in our life together,” she said.