Oscar-winner Matt Damon is talking about how his family like to keep him humble.

While appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, the 50-year-old actor revealed why his daughter Isabella, 15, “refuses to see” his 1998 movie, “Good Will Hunting.”

RELATED: Matt Damon Gets Emotional During Cannes 5 Minute Standing Ovation

“She doesn’t want to see any movies that I’m in that she thinks might be good. She just likes to give me s***,” damon joked.

“My daughter said, ‘Hey remember that movie you did, “The Wall”?’ I said, ‘It was called “The Great Wall”.’ She goes, ‘Dad, there was nothing great about that movie.’ She keeps my feet firmly on the ground.”

RELATED: Matt Damon Talks Turning Down Lead Role In ‘Avatar’: ‘You Will Never Meet An Actor Who Turned Down More Money’

However, the father of three also insisted that his family are always supportive of his career.

“I like that they know that I love my job,” he added. “They know it’s time-consuming and a lot of work, and that it fills me up.”

RELATED: Matt Damon Reveals How Pandemic Lockdown Taught Him The Importance Of Human Connection

Elsewhere, Damon recently became emotional after his new movie received a 5-minute standing ovation during the Cannes Film Festival.