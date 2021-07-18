Gloria Estefan is calling for global support for the people of Cuba.

Thousands of Cubans have taken to the streets to protest against a lack of access to food, medicine and rights in the country.

RELATED: Gloria Estefan Can’t Wait For ‘Father Of The Bride’ Remake To Be Released: ‘The Script Is So Funny’

Estefan took to Instagram this week to share a message of condemnation against the Cuban government.

RELATED: Gloria Estefan Reveals She Caught COVID-19, Is Now Recovered

“My heart hurts for the Cuban people on the island & what they’ve already gone through for over 62 years. … But now they are saying ENOUGH,” she wrote.

“Despite the beatings, the murders & incarcerations, the abuses of power, the starvation & the attempted destruction of their spirits! They need our support & that of the democratic & free countries of the world.”

RELATED: Gloria Estefan Says It Was Difficult To Record Music After Losing Her Mother

The Cuban-American singer concluded her post by adding, “The United Nations &, very especially, the United States, must strongly condemn the repressive & violent measures being taken by the Cuban government against their own people!”