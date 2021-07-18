Bruce Springsteen’s manager has finally settled an ongoing debate about what exactly Mary’s dress does in “Thunder Road”.

Jon Landau discussed the lyrics of the rock star’s 1986 hit in a new interview with The New Yorker.

According to outlet, Springsteen’s own songbook says that the dress “waves”, while his memoir uses “sways.”

Asked to clarify the confusion, Landau said, “The word is ‘sways’.”

He continued, “That’s the way he wrote it in his original notebooks, that’s the way he sang it on Born to Run in 1975, that’s the way he has always sung it at thousands of shows, and that’s the way he sings it right now on Broadway.”

Elsewhere, Springsteen recently announced the Broadway return of his one-man show.