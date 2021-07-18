The mystery of a missing dress that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz” has finally been solved.

The iconic blue and white dress disappeared just one year after it was gifted to the Catholic University of America in 1972.

RELATED: ‘Proud Mama’ Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Video Of Son Max’s ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Solo

Matt Ripa, a lecturer at the university, recently discovered the frock inside a trash bag.

“I had looked in our archives, storage closets, etc. to no avail. I assumed it was a tall tale,” he shared in a Catholic University press release.

RELATED: Drew ‘Scarrymore’ Celebrates Halloween As Glinda The Good Witch From ‘The Wizard Of Oz’

“I was curious what was inside and opened the trash bag and inside was a shoebox and inside the shoe box was the dress,” he continued. “I couldn’t believe it. Needless to say, I have found many interesting things in the Hartke during my time at CUA, but I think this one takes the cake.”

The dress will now be properly preserved in the university’s special collections.

RELATED: ‘The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz’ Movie From ‘Watchmen’ Director Nicole Kassell Is On The Way

“It can now be preserved in proper storage in a temperature- and humidity-controlled environment so that hopefully, for many more years, it can be a source of ‘hope, strength, and courage’ for Catholic University students,” they added.