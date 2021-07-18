Click to share this via email

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly teamed up with David Furnish to begin working on a new series for Netflix back in 2018.

A source told Page Six that the £112million ($194m CAD) project was “originally just one of a number of one-off advocacy projects that Markle started work on while a working member of the royal family.”

During Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said that major deals with streaming companies such as Spotify and Netflix were “never part of the plan.”

But the duke recalled how a friend suggested, “What about streamers?”

“We hadn’t thought about it,” he continued. “So, there were all sorts of different options. And look, from my perspective, all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security to keep my family safe.”

ET Canada has reached out to Markle’s reps for comment.

Elton John’s husband took to Instagram earlier this week to share details about the upcoming show.

“I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series,” wrote Furnish.

“Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and @netflix are the perfect partner.”

“Pearl” will centre on a “12-year-old heroine who finds inspiration in influential women from history”.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to act as executive producer on the project.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry’s debut Netflix show will be a docuseries about the Invictus Games.