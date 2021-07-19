Billie Eilish has spoken out about Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle.

The singer was asked about the treatment of Spears in an interview with Vogue Australia.

Eilish shared, “It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through – I mean, to this day.

“I didn’t have a team that wanted to f**k me over – which is really kind of rare, which (itself) is pretty f**ked up,” she added.

“All I have to be is just grateful that I happened to have a good group of people around me that… didn’t want to just take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past.”

The comments come as Spears took to Instagram to call out her sister Jamie Lynn, her father Jamie and her online critics in a social media post.

In the caption, the “Toxic” singer hit out at her sister for performing remixes of her songs, her father for micromanaging her life during the 13-year-long conservatorship, and Instagram commenters who have criticized the videos she often posts showing her dancing in her home to various popular songs.

Spears has now been told by a judge that she’s allowed to hire an attorney of her choice.

Judge Brenda Penny approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who called on her father to immediately resign as her conservator.