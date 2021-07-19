Ashley Olsen is enjoying quality time with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner. The 35-year-old actress was photographed out on a date night with the painter in New York City on Saturday.

Olsen looked chic in a black ensemble, which she paired with black sandals and a matching black bag. She held onto Eisner’s arm outside French eatery Balthazar, where they met up with some friends. Eisner, 32, looked casual in a white shirt and jeans, and appeared to be taking a phone call after their meal.

Ashley Olsen, Louis Eisner. Credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Olsen’s outing with Eisner comes just over a week after the artist made headlines by sharing a candid photo of his girlfriend. The former “Full House” star, who retired from acting and stayed out of the spotlight for the most part, was seen enjoying a hike with a beverage in one hand and a machete in the other.

Eisner and Olsen have been together for several years; they were first spotted together in October 2017, before being snapped arm-in-arm in August 2018.

They sparked engagement rumours the following year when Olsen was seen wearing a ring on that finger after dining at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, though she’s never commented on their relationship.

