“Black Widow” brought out a lot of emotion in one star-in-the-making.

In an interview with Yahoo Canada, 13-year-old Ever Anderson, daughter of actress Milla Jovovich, discussed acting opposite Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel blockbuster.

“She said that I had made her cry in one of my scenes and it was one of the most amazing things ever because she’s such an honoured and well-respected actress,” Anderson said.

“Some of the scenes were quite heavy, so they really stuck with me,” she added. “It’s kind of something that you think about at night.”

Talking about following in her mother’s footsteps, Anderson said, “Being a child actor means your childhood is definitely different from others. But in the end, I did everything I had to do to prove myself and to prove that [this was] really what I wanted to do.”

She also said that her mother and father, director Paul W.S. Anderson, have been supportive of her career aspirations.

“They give me great notes on what they think I should try and do differently,” Ever said.

Her parents have advised her “to care and to be interested in yourself and everyone else. And to always do more, always have more interests and always be interested in other things.”