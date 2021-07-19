Click to share this via email

This was a different kind of teenage dream.

On Sunday, Katy Perry got to relive high school by getting into a food fight at the Chocotopia museum in Prague.

In the photos and videos, Perry gets decked out in a white clean suit with plastic goggles. She then filled pies with whipped cream before throwing them with her friends in a closed room.

In the final photo from the chaos, Perry smiles and gives a thumbs-up as her face is covered in whipped cream.

The singer’s “American Idol” co-star Lionel Richie seemed confused by the whole thing, commenting on the post, “What’s going on here … ?”