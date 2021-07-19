KISS fans may need to let go of their dream reunion.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “Jim & Sam Show”, frontman Paul Stanley talked about the idea of reuniting with the four original KISS members, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss.

RELATED: Gene Simmons And Paul Stanley Revisit Their Roots In Preview Of A&E’s ‘Biography: KISStory’ Documentary

“Well, the original four are the original four,” he said. “We were the ones who started this and created the template that we still stand by today. I think where people go wrong is when they think that things can remain timeless and that time doesn’t take its toll.

He continued, “You may want Mom and Dad to be back together but it didn’t work out. And we had amazing moments and amazing times, and we did some phenomenal things together which, look, tie me to them forever. But that’s not the fairy tale; it doesn’t end there.”

Stanley did give credit, though, to Frehley and Criss for making the band what they were.

“I’ve said before: We couldn’t have been here without Ace and Peter, and we couldn’t be here today with Ace and Peter,” he explained.

RELATED: Paul Stanley Says There ‘Isn’t A Real Reward’ For KISS To Record New Music: ‘I Don’t Really See A Reason For It’

“I think people yearn for something that is – I was gonna say ‘impractical’ — I would say ‘impossible’.

“It’s great to look back on, but it’s not that different than if you break up with somebody and years later you go, ‘Wow. Why did that happen? Let me go back.’ You go back and it’s not the same anymore. And you quickly realize, as we did, why it didn’t work out the first time. That’s why it didn’t work out the second time.”

Currently, KISS are Stanley, Simmons, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer.