Alfre Woodard will star in the first season of BET+ and CBC’s “The Porter”.

The show is the fifth Black-led production in Canadian TV history, and one of the biggest Black productions in Canada.

A press release confirmed, “Woodard will play the role of Fay, who runs the local brothel in St. Antoine — she’s sexy, direct, and takes great pride in living life on her own terms.”

“The Porter” “will offer a dramatic and compelling look at the Black community in St. Antoine, Montreal — known, at the time, as the ‘Harlem of the North’. It tells the story of the people who fought to ignite the civil rights movement in North America. It will be told through the eyes of two Black train porters taking very different paths to liberation.”

Alfre Woodard.

Woodard joins Aml Ameen, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Mouna Traoré, Oluniké Adeliyi, and Loren Lott in the show, which is currently in production in Winnipeg.

Throughout her career, the actress has been nominated for 17 Emmy Awards (winning four), seven SAG Awards (winning three), three Golden Globe Awards (winning one), 21 NAACP awards (winning nine), and two Independent Spirit Awards (winning one).

Her Oscar nomination as Best Supporting Actress was for her performance in Martin Ritt’s 1983 film “Cross Creek”.