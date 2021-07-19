Click to share this via email

Robin Roberts is the new “Jeopardy!” guest host.

The broadcaster took fans behind the scenes of her new venture on Monday’s “Good Morning America”.

She told the camera: “Alex made it look a lot easier than it is. It is not easy.”

ONLY ON @GMA: Who is @Jeopardy’s new guest host? We’re taking you behind the scenes of @RobinRoberts week at the podium. https://t.co/6HXmalErLe pic.twitter.com/g9fJI8GIjb — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 19, 2021

Roberts said in a different bit, “This morning I was really, really nervous but I’m leaving here with a bit more confidence in myself.

“I got a front-row seat to all the hard work and dedication that goes into making this iconic show.”

The contestants also spoke to the camera about Roberts having a presence and a knack for putting people at ease on the show, which used to be hosted by the late Alex Trebek.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Savannah Guthrie, Anderson Cooper, Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Oz, and Mayim Bialik have all guest-hosted the show since Trebek’s death last year.

Trebek passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.