No, Kate Beckinsale has never had Botox.

Speaking with the Sunday Times, the 47-year-old actress revealed that she’s never gotten the injections to help maintain her youthful appearance.

“My family are generally on the younger-looking side,” she explained. “Even my dog is nine and looks like a puppy.

“I’m not against people having it [but] I do get pissed off [when people assume I have]. It’s sort of a given that I’ve had it, which I just literally haven’t. I’m frightened of paralyzing my face. My mum’s voice is in my head — very loud — at all times. My mum wouldn’t even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f**king radiant and amazing.”

Beckinsale added, “I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, ‘I f**king told you! See? You should never do that.’”

The actress also revealed that she has gone through platelet-rich plasma injections.

“I do like PRP, when they take your blood [plasma and reinject it into your skin],” she said. “That’s a real thing, from your own body. But not with scary poisonous things!”