Halle Berry gushed over her boyfriend Van Hunt as she promoted a new cocktail collaboration Sunday.

Berry told fans on Instagram: “As you might know, I have a boyfriend, finally — I have a really good boyfriend, I have my person.

“When you find your person, you like to try to find things you can enjoy together,” she added, revealing how she and Hunt liked to drink wine and sip bourbon together, which inspired her collaboration, the Berry Blend.

Berry and Hunt confirmed their romance on social media last fall. They made their red carpet debut at the Oscars in April.

She has shared numerous loved-up photos on Instagram, and hit back at one social media user in May who suggested she loved Hunt more than he loved her.

Berry, who shares daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez, previously insisted, “Never give up on love… Keep your heart open and it will find you!”