A number of Chinese brands are disassociating themselves from singer Kris Wu.

Over the weekend, the Chinese-Canadian artist-actor, who rose to prominence as a member of the Korean boyband EXO, was accused of date rape by 19-year-old Du Meizhu.

According to the Guardian, Du told Chinese news site NetEase on Sunday that the 30-year-old Wu had date-raped her when she was 17. She also accused him of seducing and having sex with at least seven other girls under the age of 18 with alcohol and promises of fame.

Du said the alleged victims include two “who are still minors who don’t want their lives to be disturbed but wish to see him punished.”

Responding to the allegations, Wu wrote in a statement on Monday, “I only met Miss Du once at a friend’s gathering, I didn’t ply her with alcohol … I have never ‘coerced women into sex’ or engaged in ‘date rape’.”

The artist’s studio also said that it had begun legal action against the accuser.

In the wake of the accusations, a number of Chinese brands, including skincare brand Cans, music streamer Yunting, and detergent maker Libai, all announced they were severing ties with Wu.

“My life has definitely been ruined,” Du said in the interview. “Although I have only ever slept with Wu, the public has long thought that I’m damaged goods,” she wrote in a Weibo post with more than 7.3 million likes.

Du’s allegations went viral online, with billions of comments on local social media sites.