On Monday, Netflix released a preview of “Sex Education” season 3, in which the stars of the show welcomed fans back to Moordale Secondary in a hilarious fake promotional video for the school.

In the video, everyone’s favourite characters welcome fans to the new school year and introduce the new headmistress, Hope Haddon, played by “Girls” star Jemima Kirke, who promises to get the school “back on track.”

The promo also promises “a new uniform, a new student body, and new attitude” for the new season.

Also joining the cast this year are actor Jason Isaacs, Indra Ové, and nonbinary recording artist Dua Saleh.

“Sex Education” season 3 premieres September 17.