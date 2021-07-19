Click to share this via email

Ice-T has an adorable mini-me.

In new photos shared by the “Law And Order: SVU” actor’s wife Coco Austin over the weekend, little Chanel, 5, is featured looking just like her dad.

The photos, which were posted to show off Austin’s new leggings, showed off the adorable youngster in pigtails and adorable little Nike’s while wearing a huge smile on her face.

And Austin’s followers couldn’t help but notice how similar little Chanel and Ice-T look alike.

“Ice T daughter is gonna be auditioning for Law and Order Preschool,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added, “Can’t stop crying. Those genes are strong!”

Take a look at some other reactions:

Ice T daughter is gonna be auditioning for Law and Order Preschool. pic.twitter.com/m2qNl4XGxl — drewlynn0125 (@drewlynn0125) July 19, 2021

Can’t stop crying. Those genes are strong! — Adrienne Thorpe (@MzMuzik12) July 19, 2021

Chanel doesn’t have to audition…she just needs to show up! — christine (@NYC4691) July 19, 2021

Is this photo doctored??? — donna (@donna1402186007) July 19, 2021

WTH? That looks like someone photoshopped his face on a little girl's body. — ShiJeHi ♍ (@ShiJeHi24) July 19, 2021

The actor, 63, and Austin, 42, welcomed Chanel in November 2015, just before their 10th wedding anniversary. Ice is also dad to daughter Letesha, 45, and son Tracy Jr., 29, from previous relationships.