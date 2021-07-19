Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will perform together one last time.

The pair, who teamed up to release the album Cheek to Cheek in 2014, will perform two shows, titled “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”.

Gaga announced Monday that the duo will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on Aug. 3 — Bennett’s 95th birthday — and Aug. 5 as their only joint public concerts ahead of the release of their new album later this year.

“I am so honoured and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows,” Gaga wrote.

One Last Time 🤍 An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd & 5th. I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony's 95th birthday with him at these special shows. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 22nd at 10am ET on https://t.co/diUM1qWy7A ✨ pic.twitter.com/gHEcsWb704 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 19, 2021

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday; all ticket holders will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Gaga and Bennett announced their latest album after it was revealed he has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016.

The followup album to Cheek to Cheek suffered several delays due to Gaga’s jam-packed few years and the COVID-19 pandemic. The knowledge that Bennett cannot participate in press for the album partly led to the family’s decision to go public with his diagnosis.