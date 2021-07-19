If “Friends” was made today, it would have looked a lot different.

On Sunday, the CNN series “History of the Sitcom” addressed the oft-cited lack diversity of in “Friends”, with co-creator Marta Kauffman sharing her thoughts on the issue.

“It was, to a certain extent, a product of the time period and of my own ignorance,” she said. “There were Black shows and there were white shows. There weren’t a lot of shows that were interracial.”

It’s not the first time Kauffman has spoken about the show’s lack of diversity, saying during a panel at the ATX TV Festival last year, “I wish I knew then what I knew today, I would have made very different decisions. We’ve always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn’t do enough.”

In the CNN episode, Kauffman adds, “I guess at the time I was thinking, ‘This is what I know. This is what I know.’”

Speaking to People, Sherri Shepherd opened up about her experience guesting on the show, saying, “I had a wonderful time on ‘Friends’. I really did. They were so really, really wonderful.”

On the subject of the show’s diversity, Shepherd added, “When you have a show set in New York — and I’ve lived in New York for nine years — and I always saw diversity. All the time. When you walk down the street, you got to be in a bubble not to see how inclusive New York City is. It is one of the most inclusive, diverse cities I’ve ever been to. So that was a little bit hard to see a show where nobody looked like me.”