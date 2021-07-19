Samantha Bee discusses the coronavirus pandemic, her dream guests, and more in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine.

The host of satirical news program “Full Frontal” is asked what she would say to anyone refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bee, who rose to fame as a correspondent on “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart” in 2003-2015, shares: “I don’t know that anyone who doesn’t want to get the vaccine would listen to me, at all. I don’t know that those people are open to what I would say, but I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t want it.

“You can see the evidence all around you that people aren’t dying from the vaccine. People are coming back to normal life with no ill effects from being vaccinated. I can’t imagine someone not wanting to feel that level of confidence and relaxation.”

RELATED: Samantha Bee Tells Republicans To ‘Stop Policing Other People’s Bodies’ After Transphobic Sports Bills

The Canadian-American comedian, who launched her podcast “Full Release With Samantha Bee” last July, adds of her dream guests for the show or her podcast: “The person whom we’ve probably asked 800 times to be on the show is Michelle Obama. She’s not the only guest that I have wanted who’s said no but she’s probably been asked the very most.

“Although we did once, years ago, right when the show was starting, put out a legitimate request to Beyoncé. [Laughs] We got the return email, the response was just like, ‘No.’ Period. It was beautiful.”

RELATED: Samantha Bee Opens Up About The ‘Big Challenges’ Of Being One Of The Only Women In Late-Night TV

The star says of how her show has changed since Joe Biden assumed the presidency, “Well, I have to say it’s gotten a lot more fun to do. I had such a short period of time where I really thought about the direction of the show post-Donald Trump.

“I’m talking about two days where I was like, ‘Oh, how will this change things?’ And then I pretty much immediately realized it will make things better. It makes the world better; it makes the show more fun to do. We can tackle other things, as we always wanted to do.”