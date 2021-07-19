Luke Bryan gave one young audience member the ultimate fan experience.

In a video shared on YouTube, 7-year-old Darci Claire was handpicked by the “American Idol” judge to join him on stage to sing a duet during his Virginia stop on the Proud To Be Right Here Tour 2021.

The clip shows Bryan noticing little Darci in the front row as she belted out every word of the singer’s track, “Waves”, “That was awesome!”

Soon, Bryan brought Darci up on stage to help him perform the next tune, “Down To One”.

Darci was visibly nervous in front of the crowd but soon she warmed up and began singing all the words into Bryan’s microphone while the crowd cheered up.

“Y’all give it up for Darci!” he said at the end of the performance.