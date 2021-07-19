Click to share this via email

Gabriella Laberge, a French-Canadian from Montréal, wows the “America’s Got Talent” judges with a stunning performance in an upcoming episode.

Laberge puts her own spin on James Blunt’s “Goodbye My Lover” in the audition, with Simon Cowell almost pressing his red buzzer as she starts the performance by playing the violin.

Laberge then starts to sing, with her showing off her beautiful vocals to the emotional track.

She has the judges on their feet by the end of the song in the sneak peek clip shared by the “AGT” YouTube channel.

This isn’t the first time Laberge has graced TV screens, with her previously performing on France’s “The Voice”, where she wowed viewers with an incredible version of Coldplay’s “The Scientist” five years ago.

The performance has since been watched a whopping 72 million times.