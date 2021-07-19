Chip and Joanna Gaines are living out the American dream.

On Monday, the couple appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Hoda Show” for the launch of their Magnolia TV network and Joanna shared with host Hoda Kotb her mother’s immigration story.

“A couple of years ago in 2014, when this all started happening, we were at this lounge area that looks over Central Park, and we took it in for a second and we both started crying,” she recalled. “We thought, if my mom who came here at 19-years-old from South Korea, would know that her daughter would one day experience the world like this… So we went back there last night to just really experience that magic.”

RELATED: Chip And Joanna Gaines Talk Dealing With Hurtful Criticism: ‘That’s The Stuff That Keeps Me Up’

Joanna continued, “When I think about my mother and how she worked her butt off, like when she moved here at 19, how determined she was. Couldn’t get a driver’s license. Didn’t know English. Riding her little bike around. When I think about how much she fought for the family for all the things, the dreams, when she talks to me now, she says ‘never in a million years, would I think that I would have a daughter…’ Through the lens of all that she’s been through, the hardship, the fight, I think for her, I think for both of us, it’s that thing of like, Mom, you set me up well. You set me up well because of the way you fought for this, your passion, now I get to kind of live in that wake.”

The couple also talked about being parents, and asked what her favourite part of it all is, Joanna said, “Every moment for Chip – I love watching how he fathers – is a teachable moment for them. So whether it’s trash, he pulls over on the highway, ‘let me tell you why we….’ I mean, all the things that he, you know, it’s like, he’s letting them see the world here [arms raised wide], but also from this very intentional space of connection…”

RELATED: Chip Gaines Reveals Special Reason Behind His Long Hair

Chip also explained his choice to grow out his hair during the pandemic, saying that he likes “to do things at least once” before he dies.

he also plans to use the long hair to raise money for charity, telling Kotb, “I think we’re just about done. We’re just about done, and we’re going to shave it and we’re going to have a big auction because there [are] people that are very opinionated about this hair, and you may be one of these. And so the more money we raise the shorter it’s going to go, and all the funds are going to go to St. Jude, and I’m gonna do some Locks of Love type thing and donate the hair on the back end of it.”