Ilana Glazer has been living in motherhood bliss for three weeks.

The “Broad City” actress, 34, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal she and husband David Rooklin have welcomed their first child.

In the sweet post she’s seen breastfeeding her new arrival: “Been breastfeedin’ in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?”

Fans of the couple speculated Rooklin previously confirmed the birth of their baby on July 11 when he posted a hand-drawn “quick sketch of new mom and 🌹🐣.”

Glazer also “liked” the post.

Glazer, who wed Rooklin in February 2017, first confirmed her pregnancy in March, sharing a series of photos showing off her baby bump.