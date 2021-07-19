Joshua Jackson is opening up about Jodie Turner-Smith’s decision to give birth at home.

Last April, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple welcomed their daughter Janie at their home, which the Canadian actor and Turner-Smith decided on together.

Since hospitals were trying to stop the spread of COVID-19, they banned visitors, including partners, forcing women to give birth alone. But as Jackson pointed out in a new interview, the couple’s decision to have a home birth was actually driven by fears of discrimination.

“The American medical system has a horrendous track record with Black women,” Jackson told Esquire.

Adding, “She wanted to be in a place where she was as comfortable as possible, understandably. And I wanted her to be in a place where she felt like she was being heard at every step along the way, rather than having to go through that filter of being a Black woman interfacing with the American medical system.”

Jackson also mentioned the home birth was “a magical experience — we don’t talk enough about the positives.”

Jackson and Turner-Smith met in 2018.