Madeleine Mantok is saying goodbye to the “Charmed” life.

On Monday, TVLine broke the news that the actress, who plays the eldest sister Mac Vaughn on the show, will not be returning for the show’s fourth season.

Mattock has starred in the rebooted show since it premiered in 2018.

“Playing Macy on ‘Charmed’ for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” she said in a statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.

The upcoming third season finale, airing Friday, will be Mantock’s last as a series regular.

“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on ‘Charmed’,” showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro said. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

Mantock’s decision to leave the show follows a similar situation on the original series, when star Shannen Doherty also exited after three seasons. The show handled the departure by introducing a long lost fourth sister, played by Rose McGowan.