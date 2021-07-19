Prince William is discussing the motivation behind his Earthshot initiative.

In a new a TED Talk released on Monday, the Duke of Cambridge reveals how former U.S. president John F. Kennedy has been a source of inspiration in his mission to help repair the planet.

“Humans have an extraordinary capacity to set goals and strive to achieve them,” he began.

“I’ve long been inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 mission to put a man on the moon within a decade. He named it the Moonshot. It seemed crazy. We’d only just launched the first satellite. Putting a man on the moon that quickly seemed impossible.”

He continued, “In taking that giant leap for mankind, the team behind the Moonshot united millions of people around the world — that this crazy ambition wasn’t so crazy after all.”

Speaking about the environmental crisis that the world is currently facing, William shared, “If we do not act in this decade, the damage that we have done will be irreversible. And the effects felt not just by future generations but by all of us alive today. And what’s more, this damage will not be felt equally by everyone. It is the most vulnerable, those with the fewest resources and those who’ve done the least to cause climate change who will be impacted the most.”

The Earthshot Prize ceremony is set to take place in October.

According to William, the goal of the initiative is to “protect and restore nature, clean the air, revive oceans, build a waste-free world and fix the climate — all in the next decade.”

He added, “We must harness the spirit of human ingenuity and purpose on and turn it with laser-sharp focus and urgency on the most pressing challenge we have ever faced: Repairing our planet.”