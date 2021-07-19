Click to share this via email

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is already a slam dunk with the stars!

The new movie starring LeBron James hit theatres on July 16.

On Monday, Kerry Washington took to Instagram to show off her impressive basketball skills in a video inspired by the film.

The “Prom” star performs a series of tricks as the original “Space Jam” theme song plays in the background.

“Put me in Coach,” she joked, while tagging James in the caption.

ET Canada host Cheryl Hickey also took to Instagram after seeing the movie with her family.

“We love basketball in this house to say the least with our @raptors but this was something,” wrote Hickey, who modelled her “Space Jam” short track set in the clip.

“Loved how the movie has strong female players who little girls could look up to. Well played,” she added.

Director Matthew A. Cherry praised the movie for its great message and animation, as well as the surprise cameo from an iconic basketball hero.

I really dug #SpaceJam @KingJames is charismatic as always & @malcolmdlee did his thing. It’s a really fun family movie with a great message. The VFX & different styles of animation were really well done as well. There’s also a Jordan bit in there that made me spit up my drink 😂 pic.twitter.com/rO6tw6AQvz — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks said it was “crazy” to see James sitting court side at a game after he watched “Space Jam” the night before.