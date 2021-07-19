Twenty years after spoiling the ending to “Fight Club”, Rosie O’Donnell is apologizing.

In a new interview with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Monday, the comedian reflected on the infamous moment which occurred on her talk show in 1999.

At the time, O’Donnell said she was so disgusted by the violence and the themes in “Fight Club”, which starred Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, that she went on her talk show to spoil it, hoping her audience would opt out of seeing the film.

“No one said jack sh*t to me for a good three, maybe even four years,” O’Donnell said of the incident. “And Courtney Love on my show says, ‘Oh, my God, Ed Norton and Brad Pitt are so mad at you for what you did.’ I was like ‘What did I do?’ It was three years later!”

She continued, “People sometimes ask me on the internet whether or not I did it. And I did. I didn’t have, like. ‘Oh, my God. I want to hurt these people.’ I just had my normal blathering on about feelings about the movie.”

And now, O’Donnell has a new way of going about things, especially things she doesn’t like.

“I guess I ruined it for the people who worked so hard on it, and I should be more careful with what I say in a negative way about a movie,” O’Donnell admitted. “If you don’t like it, just don’t mention it. That would have worked better.”

“Fight Club” is still one of the most beloved movies of all time and currently sits at a 96 per cent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.