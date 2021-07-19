Ryan Reynolds is praising Blake Lively for her homeschooling skills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new interview on the “SmartLess” podcast, the actor admitted that his wife was “so much better” than he was when it came to the tricky parenting task.

“They had a tough time,” he told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

“I was seeking out external help left and right. I was reading books. I was trying someway to steer the ship. Blake was so much better at it then I was because I’m also a child.”

Reynolds and Lively are parents to daughters James, Inez and Betty.

Revealing the activities that helped him get through lockdown, the Aviation Gin founder continued, “I did a lot of writing. I started meditation practice. It really did help.”

Reynolds also looked back on meeting his “Gossip Girl” star wife while they were working on a movie together.

“I met Blake on the darkest crease on the anus of the universe called ‘Green Lantern’,” he recalled. “We were friends and buddies and about a year and half later, we went on a double date but we were dating separate people. We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said I’ll ride with you.”

Reynolds jokingly added, “We got on the train and rode together and then I was just begging her to sleep with me.”