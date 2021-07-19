Ant Anstead has a new series coming to Discovery+ and it’s filled with celebrity guest stars, including Renée Zellweger. In the trailer for “Celebrity IOU: Joyride”, we see the moment the new couple met and seemingly kicked off their passionate new romance.

Premiering Monday, August 23, the new series from Drew and Jonathan Scott’s Scott Brother Entertainment, enlists the help of master mechanic Ant Anstead and car guru Cristy Lee to give celebrities the opportunity to “roll up their sleeves and create automotive masterpieces for someone special in their lives.” The “Celebrity IOU” home renovation spinoff will see Zellweger, James Marsden, Octavia Spencer, Danny Trejo, Tony Hawk and Mary J. Blige all try their hand at car restoration and repairs.

Rumors that Zellweger and Anstead were dating first started swirling in June — around the same time Anstead’s divorce from Christina Haack was finalized. Speculation began after he and Zellweger were reported to be working together on the series. In early July, Zellweger, 52, and Anstead, 42, were photographed for the first time together since news broke that they were dating.

The couple were most recently spotted packing on the PDA during a beach outing over the weekend. The lovebirds enjoyed the sunset on the sandy shores in Laguna Beach, California, on Saturday, and they shared a passionate kiss while strolling along outside Anstead’s luxurious oceanfront home.

The pair were wrapped in each other’s arms as they kissed in a romantic moment — which has become something of a recurring trend for the new couple.

The pair were also joined by Anstead’s 1-year-old son, Hudson — whom he shares with Haack — who played around in the sand as they all spent the afternoon together enjoying the warm weather.

“Celebrity IOU: Joyride” premieres August 23 on Discovery+.

